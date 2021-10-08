Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of JANX stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,168,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
