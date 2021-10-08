Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JANX stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JANX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,168,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.