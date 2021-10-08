Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.66

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 604708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.