Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.22

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1133170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $812.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,948,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,459. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.