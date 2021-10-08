Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $640.39

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $640.39 and last traded at $634.81, with a volume of 9524743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $603.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

