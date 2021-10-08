Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Grows By 20.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $938,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 70.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

