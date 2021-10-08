Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 60.77% 16.78% 7.66% Weyerhaeuser 23.25% 26.56% 14.58%

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.36 $305.53 million $1.39 9.82 Weyerhaeuser $7.53 billion 3.58 $797.00 million $1.29 27.89

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Weyerhaeuser 0 1 3 1 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.98%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate and ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

