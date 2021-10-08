L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Head-To-Head Survey

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) and The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. The Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. L’Oréal pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of East Asia pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oréal and The Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for L’Oréal and The Bank of East Asia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 1 2 8 1 2.75 The Bank of East Asia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Oréal and The Bank of East Asia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $31.97 billion 7.28 $4.07 billion $1.67 50.00 The Bank of East Asia $3.46 billion 1.37 $465.85 million $0.13 12.46

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of East Asia. The Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L’Oréal beats The Bank of East Asia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands. The company was founded by Eugène Schueller in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

