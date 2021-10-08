Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €103.72 ($122.03).

PAH3 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PAH3 stock opened at €84.70 ($99.65) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

