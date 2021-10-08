Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ambev by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ambev by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Ambev by 14.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 9.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

