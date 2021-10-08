Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of WLL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -109.73.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

