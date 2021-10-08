Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,954,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.