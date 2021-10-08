DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $250.00 at Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.65.

DoorDash stock opened at $204.92 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,897,025. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

