Morgan Stanley Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $115.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Shares of HES opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 709,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Hess by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 44,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 191.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

