Morgan Stanley Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $23.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.