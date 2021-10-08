Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.34% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 212.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

In related news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Hansen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $114,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

