KeyCorp Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $250.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXN. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.27.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.