Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of VICR opened at $142.53 on Monday. Vicor has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $146.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,818,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,181,729. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,881 shares of company stock worth $23,656,788. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

