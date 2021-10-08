Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 7,200” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,863.85 ($76.61).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,796 ($36.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,568.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,489.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,691 ($35.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.