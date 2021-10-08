Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

