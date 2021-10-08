Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

MORF opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.28. Morphic has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,227.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,908 shares of company stock worth $1,757,381. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

