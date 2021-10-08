Citigroup Boosts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $9.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

