UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €128.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.13 ($157.79).

SAP stock opened at €118.26 ($139.13) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €135.62 ($159.55).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

