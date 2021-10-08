Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

