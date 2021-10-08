Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.94

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$145.94 and traded as low as C$144.50. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$145.11, with a volume of 1,253,661 shares traded.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

