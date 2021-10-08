Critical Review: U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Energy and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $2.33 million 8.35 -$6.44 million N/A N/A Lekoil $48.03 million 0.09 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

U.S. Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lekoil.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -69.79% -27.07% -19.92% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Lekoil on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

