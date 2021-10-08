Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) to Hold

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,842 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

