NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 112,899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.