First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Financial Survey

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

38.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Community Bankshares and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.85%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.41%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.90 $35.93 million $2.08 15.63 PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 3.20 $16.17 million $1.04 18.98

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Community Bankshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 33.64% 11.25% 1.56% PCB Bancorp 29.64% 11.73% 1.37%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

