Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $33.37 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

