Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.1 days.

OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

