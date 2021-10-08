Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.1 days.
OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
