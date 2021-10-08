Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 389.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

