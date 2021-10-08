Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

NASDAQ STX opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

