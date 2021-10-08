Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.80 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Vale stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 120.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,712,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

