Wells Fargo & Company Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NYSE:DVN opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

