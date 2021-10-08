DA Davidson Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $47.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $61.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NUS stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 84.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

