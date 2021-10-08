BMO Capital Markets Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$68.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$68.91. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

