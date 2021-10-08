Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Z in a report released on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Z stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

