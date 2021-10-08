Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce sales of $38.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.96 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $37.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $152.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after buying an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $30.56 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

