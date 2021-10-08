Wedbush Weighs in on NIKE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.69.

NIKE stock opened at $151.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.