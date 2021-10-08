Morgan Stanley Trims Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price to $10.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

VVNT opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 109,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,825 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

