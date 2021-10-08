GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GXO Logistics stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

