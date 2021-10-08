Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

HLNE stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

