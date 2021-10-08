Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

