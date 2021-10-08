Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) vs. Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44% Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 1.97 $37.52 million N/A N/A Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Copper Mountain Mining and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 92.13%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Timberline Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

