Piper Sandler Comments on State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

State Street stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 17.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.5% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

