Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to “Buy”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.19 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

