Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $968.73 million, a P/E ratio of -116.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

