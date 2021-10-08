Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.29.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

