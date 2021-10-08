Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Shares of FVRR opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

