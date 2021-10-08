Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VICI Properties (VICI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) recently:

10/6/2021 – VICI Properties was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – VICI Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/30/2021 – VICI Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

9/27/2021 – VICI Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – VICI Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – VICI Properties had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

